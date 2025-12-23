'Big Brother' star fighting for life after multiple cardiac arrests

Mickey Lee, who appeared on the most recent season of the reality show Big Brother as a contestant, is in “critical condition” after suffering a “series of cardiac arrests."

“Today, we’re coming together with heavy hearts to ask for your support,” the GoFundMe organizer, Kori Smith, penned on the fundraising page.

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging," added Kori.

As per the page organizer, Mickey and her family are currently facing "enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs."

Kori is raising money to cover medical expenses including ICU and specialist care.

“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother,” said the GoFundMe organizer.

“Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most," added Kori.

For those unversed, Mickey appeared on the latest season of CBS's Big Brother, which aired from July to September.