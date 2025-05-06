Suki Waterhouse drops sultry new single 'On This Love' with dreamy antics

Suki Waterhouse garners attention with latest release

Suki Waterhouse has thrilled fans with her latest dreamy single, On This Love, following the earlier release of Dream Woman.

The Brutally singer, who began her music career in 2016, dropped her new track alongside a music video on Thursday.

In the video, the American singer-songwriter appears in a glamorous 2000s-inspired outfit, lounging in a mansion.

The clip also features a bold relationship between two people of different ages, brought together by their shared sense of loneliness.

Alongside the Persuasion acrtress, her sisters also contributed – Imogen Waterhouse directed the video, while Madeleine Jean Waterhouse handled the editing.

The video is set to the song’s lyrics, where Waterhouse sings, “You won’t settle down with a damsel distressed/And I won’t keep a man if he loves his mistress.”

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Suki’s sister, Immy said, “She is provocative and playful and is absorbed in the joy of living and the freedom [of] unconventional decisions. Suki’s voice behind the video explores the space between perception and power.”

Suki, who has been dating Robert Pattinson since 2018, has a packed summer of live performances ahead.

The 33-year-old will kick things off on May 18 at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, with her final stop scheduled for August 31 at the Super Bloom Festival in Munich.

For the unversed, On This Love, is written and composed by Suki, EJ Saftner, Alexis Kesselman, and Clare Maguire.

This new track follows the February release of Dream Woman by the Good Looking hitmaker.