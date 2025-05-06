King Charles and Queen Camilla get first look at their portraits

King Charles and Queen Camilla finally with their portraits.

Queen Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, didn't hold back her thoughts on her mother's newly unveiled Coronation portrait sparking a naughty moment between mother and daughter during a royal engagement at the National Gallery today.

Lopes, a professional gallerist, joined the King and Queen as they publicly viewed their new state portraits for the first time.

As the striking artwork was revealed, Laura turned to her mother with a warm verdict: "It's so incredible. It's very flattering."

Queen, dressed elegantly in a scarlet crepe gown by Fiona Clare and wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s raspberry pip brooch, responded with good humour.

Tapping her daughter lightly on the arm, she joked, "Don't say it's very flattering! I just love it."

The light-hearted exchange added a personal touch to the formal unveiling, part of the National Gallery's 200th anniversary celebrations.

The portraits mark a significant moment in the reign of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, capturing their evolving legacy—and, apparently, a bit of family fun too.

The unveiling was given the royal treatment, complete with a fanfare from the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry Band, an echo of the reception Queen Elizabeth II received when she opened the original Sainsbury Wing back in 1991.

John Booth, chairman of the National Gallery, welcomed Their Majesties and gave a brief address before inviting them to draw back the curtains on the portraits.

Both artworks depict the monarchs in full ceremonial regalia, capturing the dignity and symbolism of their reign while celebrating the Gallery’s 200th anniversary in truly regal style.