Taylor Swift shocks fans with secret plan during 'Showgirl' release week

Taylor Swift drops subtle hint at 'Showgirl' release celebration

Taylor Swift fans are fully booked for the release week of The Life of a Showgirl, as they have a busy schedule planned by Taylor Nation.

The 35-year-old pop superstar’s management account shared the official timetable for the week on Instagram, which they titled, "The Time Card of a Showgirl."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker revealed the first surprise as the release of her 12th studio album, which will come out at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, October 3.

Swifties need to be wide awake after listening to the album, as "The Crowd Is Your King" vinyl will be available at Target as soon as midnight hits.

The release day is followed by other important events, including the Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theatres from October 3-5, as well as the release of The Fate of Ophelia music video on October 5, at 7 p.m. ET.

Swift is also scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show on October 3 at 5:40 p.m. ET, and will be a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6, followed by Late Night With Seth Meyers on October 9.

The detail that struck out the most to fans was Saturday, October 4 which says “Standby” on the schedule, which rightfully, sent Swifties spiraling and theorising about what they need to be standing by for.