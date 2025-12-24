Halle Bailey reveals reason behind ‘excitement’ for holiday season

Halle Bailey revealed how she is looking forward to spending quality time with her young son, Halo, this Christmas.

The singer and actress has gotten candid about how she and her two-year-old will be celebrating the festive season.

Speaking to E! News, Halle shared the traditions she's most looking forward to.

"Decorating everything, overload," she said, adding, "I just got Christmas lights all over my house. So, very excited about it."

"I like to bake sugar cookies. I do a whole thing,” The Little Mermaid actress stated.

While for Halo, the young boy enjoys music during the holidays as Halle revealed, "He loves music. So, we wake up in the morning and sing songs."

When asked whether she thinks her son might follow her into music, she replied, "Who knows. I would want him to do what he wants to do. But he definitely is musically inclined, which is so cool."

Halle Bailey shares Halo with her ex-boyfriend DDG whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

After the pair split in 2022, in May this year, Halle was granted a restraining order against the rapper after she alleged physical, verbal, emotional and financial abuse.

In June, DDG was also granted a temporary restraining order against the singer but then, in October, the former couple agreed to drop their mutual restraining order requests and also settled custody arrangements to co-parent Halo.