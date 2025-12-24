Prince Harry, Meghan Markle emotional moment with injured dog revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an emotional moment when the Duchess of Sussex’s dog Guy got injured, revealed their former vet,

According to Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the floor with their beagle Guy's while the dog underwent surgery after a serious accident in 2017.

The vet recalled the royal couple's concern for their pet, saying they had cake and waited anxiously as Guy was treated.

"Meghan rang me from Canada, where she was living at the time, to say Guy, her beagle, had escaped and had been found with two busted 'wrists' [the carpus],” he revealed.

"Would I operate? I agreed, and she brought him over. The duke and duchess sat on the floor. We had cake. Guy was fixed,” Fitzpatrick added.

He continued, "He lived until January this year, and I had a wonderful note of gratitude from Meghan, which was sweet."

Guy, adopted by Meghan in 2015, had been given a poor prognosis but with Fitzpatrick’s expertise, he recovered and lived until January this year.

In a heartfelt tribute for her dog, Meghan penned on social media after he passed away earlier this year, "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada.”

“He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up....and fell in love. They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy,’” she added.

“And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for. If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him.

“He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, when I became a mum...he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Meghan further shared, "He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK, which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic.

"Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."