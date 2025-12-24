Hugh Jackman hits the Midwest for heartwarming ‘Song Sung Blue’ tour

Hugh Jackman's 'Song Sung Blue' takes different marketing route

Song Sung Blue, a latest offering to Christmas by Hugh Jackman, whose new movie is taking a different route in marketing campaign: directly reaching smaller American cities.



This dials into what the film, based on the real-events story of a Neil Diamond tribute band made by Mike and Claire Sardina, represents: a tightly-knit community and music.

According to Page Six, the X-Men star is leading the promotions by visiting high schools and handing out ice cream in different towns.

In a separate incident from his promotions, reports say Hugh had difficulty registering negative reviews of From New York With Love.

This live musical show reportedly failed to attract the desired number of audience members, leaving him upset. "He really struggled to cope with all the backlash he got over his breakup with Deb. His reputation is everything to him, so it really rocked him to suddenly have all these people judging him and condemning him," a source tells RadarOnline.

Reception of the show, insiders say, is affecting his health. "If anything, he's been working even more, and it's very obvious that the total lack of self-care is catching up to him.”

"He's always been the type to push himself beyond the normal limits, but everyone, including Sutton, is worried he's one step away from total burnout," the source notes.

Meanwhile, Hugh's Song Sung Blue will arrive in theatres on Dec 25.