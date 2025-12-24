Photo: Jason Kelce raises eyebrows with recent remark about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Jason Kelce has raised eyebrows with his recent comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Jason reflected on his first meeting with Swift and joked that nothing is off the table.

“Listen, the first time I met Taylor was at a Buffalo Bills game. I jumped out of a suite,” he said with a laugh.

He went on to add, “She invites us back to things now! We’ll see if the shirt stays on or off.”

Moreover, Jason admitted that there is one person who definitely would not be thrilled by a shirtless display and this would be his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“I think if my shirt comes off, Kylie will be very upset about that,” he quipped.

Regardless of what he ends up wearing, Jason shared that he’s genuinely excited about his brother’s next chapter and keeps his relationship with Swift grounded and respectful.

“I just enjoy her being my brother’s soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids, and we try to leave that relationship where it should be, there,” he explained.