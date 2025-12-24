Jonas Brothers emotional as milestone tour wraps in Brooklyn

The Jonas Brothers wrapped up the US leg of their 20th anniversary tour, JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown, on Monday with an emotional performance.

After 74 shows across North America, the milestone tour celebrated two decades of the band’s career.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas kicked off the tour in August at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and welcomed dozens of guest performers along the way.

The last Brooklyn show followed the tradition with guest performances from JoJo, Norah Jones, Sombr, and Japanese musician Yoshiki.

The brothers closed the night with an encore, joined by their parents and younger brother for the final song.

Nick, 32, addressed the crowd, saying, “Every year that we get to continue to be in front of you, singing these songs and telling these stories, is a gift to us. So, thank you.”

As the final bow was taken, 36-year-old Joe was visibly emotional, wiping away tears.

While the Brooklyn show marked the end of the US tour, the brothers will perform in Jacksonville, Fla., on December 30, before ringing in the New Year in Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live.