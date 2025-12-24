King Charles’s feelings towards Meghan Markle for ‘refusing’ UK visit get leaked

King Charles and Meghan Markle’s relationship recently came back up in the spotlight after eagle-eyed fans spotted a picture of him walking her down the aisle at Clarence House.

Now a source has even come forward to reveal what he thinks about the Sussexes’ apprehension towards returning to the UK, especially that of Meghan.

What is pertinent to mention is that many rumors claim Meghan is uninterested in returning to the UK regardless if security issues get sorted. However, Prince Harry on the other hand has even taken the Home Office to court in the past, all in his effort to have taxpayer-funded security reinstated.

Where ‘sentimental’ King Charles is concerned, is in his desire to get to know the youngest of his grandkids, not just because of his cancer but because he is nearly 80 and understands “he can’t wait forever,” as the source explains to Closer magazine.

“He understands that Meghan has her reasons for being reluctant to bring the children to the UK, and he's not being dismissive, but he also feels it’s gone on far too long and that if Meghan wanted this to happen, it would.”

“Harry is too protective to put the blame on her for the kids not seeing their grandfather, but everyone knows she’s calling the shots. Charles isn’t in contact with Harry a whole lot but they are in touch and he’s been pushing Harry to take a firmer stand and push Meghan to let this happen.”

The biggest reason, apart from his advancing age, cancer and the like is that “at this stage of his life, all Charles really wants is peace and some sense of normality with his family.” Plus its been said multiple times that “he loves Harry deeply and that’s never changed, no matter how strained things have become.”

According to the same source, even their first meeting after 19 months of public radio silence was “brief” but carried “a huge impact on Charles”.

Before concluding they also admitted that the King also prefers to see the good in his son still, and views him as “someone who’ made a mistake but isn’t beyond forgiveness.