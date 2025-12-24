Kim Kardashian goes incognito on holiday ski trip, fans can’t recognize her

Kim Kardashian goes on mountain ski trip ahead of Christmas

As the holiday season is at its peak, Kim Kardashian opted for a mountain ski trip, hitting the slopes in stylish gear.



In a series of snaps on Instagram, the reality star gives her fans a sneak peek into her $800 light gray snowsuit from the North Face x SKIMS collaboration.

Additionally, the mom-of-four also wore ski goggles that covered her face, as well as shoes from her brand.

Moreover, during the festive season, The Kardashian star also offers an insight into the preparations for the gifts.

Starting with the wrapping of the gifts, she told her followers in a clip she shared, shot in her Hidden Hills mansion. "Hey, I wanted to show you guys my Christmas wrapping this year. Actually, North picked it out."

"And we wanted it to be a little more festive. It is the SKIMS pajama flannel fabric. It's cute,' she added before panning her camera to show boxes wrapped in the material and topped with matching ribbon," she continued.

With this material, her pajamas, the 45, have been pointed out. "So, that's the vibes we wanted to give this holiday season - feeling very flannel. And it is a fabric."

Meanwhile, the Kardashians have been set to host their annual Christmas bash, which last year avoided an extravaganza.