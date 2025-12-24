King Charles’ personal hurdle threatens to effect Christmas & Harry, Meghan are involved

King Charles has one personal struggle that is threatening to overshadow Christmas in 2025, and the reason is Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

According to a well-placed source, while being able to reduce his cancer treatment after the New Year, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are one of the key reasons that his Christmas threatens to be weighted down.

While talking to Closer magazine the source explained, “the situation weighs on Charles a lot more than he lets on,” after all “these are his grandchildren, his flesh and blood, he wants to get to know them in the time he has left.”

While the source does also admit that, the positive direction with his health is wonderful news but he’s well aware that he is nearly 80 and thus feels he ‘can’t wait forever’ to form a bond with Prince Harry’s children,” the same source has also added.

Before signing off the source also admitted that what makes matters bittersweet for him is that he’s already able to be close to Prince William’s children, but he doesn’t know Harry’s two at all.

In terms of King Charles’ cancer he recently provided an annual update and shared, “today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.”