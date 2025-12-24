Ice Spice sets record straight on rumoured beef with Latto

Ice Spice says there was never a real conflict between her and her collaborator, Latto.

The clarification from the Barbie rapper comes after their recent collaboration on Gyatt, which many fans took as a sign that any rumoured feud was over.

According to Ice Spice, the so-called feud was mostly created by outsiders and not based on real conflict.

Much of the speculation stemmed from lyrical overlap and timing. Latto’s verse on Gyatt included lines some listeners believed referenced Ice Spice’s 2024 track Think U the S— (Fart), while Ice Spice’s own lyrics earlier that year were interpreted as subtle responses to Latto’s music and collaborations.

Social media activity and fan theories further fueled the narrative.

The rumours grew because of who each artist works with. Ice Spice has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, while Latto has worked with Cardi B, both of whom have a long-running feud.

Fans also reportedly speculated that Latto’s 2023 song included a reference to Ice Spice.

However, Ice Spice has repeatedly denied any feud. Even in July 2024, she told Rolling Stone there was no real issue between them and nothing to sort out.