Amy Poehler reveals why Martha Stewart will not be invited to her podcast ever

Amy Poehler is in no mood to invite Martha Stewart on her Good Hang podcast.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Amy Poehler shared why she is "too scared" to invite Martha Stewart on her podcast.

"Martha, I’m not going to invite you on the show because I’m too scared but please listen and know that you’re something else," she joked.

In addition to this, Amy subsequently explained that a motionless mouth is key to impersonating Martha.

She remarked, "It’s a barely moving mouth … we’re going to make a Christmas meal and barely nothing’s going to move."

It is noteworthy that Martha previously admitted that she spends most of her time talking to her pet peacocks.

The TV star shared with PEOPLE Magazine, "They're very friendly birds - and they talk to me. Whenever I go by their enclosure, I talk to them. I go, 'Awk, awk.'"

"I make their noise, and they talk right back to me. Everybody laughs when they see that because I'm the only one they respond to," she revealed.