Kate Hudson reflects on turning down Spider-Man role

Kate Hudson is opening up about a career decision she still has mixed feelings about.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actress, 46, got candid about the missed opportunity that ultimately went to Kirsten Dunst.

“When people say these things, it doesn’t feel good to talk about it,” Hudson said. “The people who are in the movie are the right people, and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen. But yes, I did turn it down.”

Hudson explained that her decision came down to choosing another project at the time, The Four Feathers, in which she starred opposite the late Heath Ledger.

“I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend,” Hudson said. “That experience would’ve never happened otherwise. Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to.”

Looking back, Hudson admitted the Spider-Man opportunity still crosses her mind. “Now that I look back, it’s one of those things where I’m like, ‘You know, that would’ve been nice to be in the Spider-Man movie.’”

The role became a defining one for Dunst, who starred opposite Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007.

Meanwhile, Hudson will next appear in Song Sung Blue alongside Hugh Jackman, who has publicly praised her performance and suggested it could be Oscar-worthy.