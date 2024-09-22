King Charles shares heartbreaking message amid cancer battle

King Charles issued an emotional message during his battle with cancer.

On September 21, Buckingham Palace shared the monarch's personal message to mark the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

The King of England said, "Eighty years ago, on this very weekend, Operation Market Garden was underway in this region of the Netherlands."

"An ambitious joint airborne and ground forces operation designed to seize crucial bridges to enable the advance into Germany, its ultimate aim was to end the war within a matter of months."

Charles added, "Today, on this 80th anniversary, it is with a deep sense of gratitude and humility that we remember all those in the British, Allied and Commonwealth forces who served and died fighting for our freedom."

"Let us also remember those magnificently courageous members of the Dutch resistance and gallant civilians who endured so much during the Second World War."

At the end of his touching message, the monarch shared that the "heroism and sacrifice made by so many in the pursuit of peace and liberation" will never be forgiven.



Moreover, Charles and Queen Camilla sent "warmest possible good wishes" to all those taking part in this commemoration this weekend.

It is important to note that King Charles's heartbreaking message came during his medical cancer treatment.