Adam Melchor gets roasted recalling childhood bond with Michael B. Jordan: 'So brave Adam continue sharing your truth'

Adam Melchor recalls childhood bond with Michael B. Jordan after Oscar win: 'Got Realy Close'

Musician Adam Melchor has sparked a wave of sarcastic reactions online after sharing a personal childhood story about Michael B. Jordan.

A day after Jordan picked up the Oscar for his dual role in Sinners on Sunday, Melchor posted a video titled “My Michael B. Jordan story,” recounting a personal connection from his early years.

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In the clip, the singer explained that his father once worked as vice principal at Newark Arts High School in New Jersey, where Jordan attended a summer programme in 2001. Melchor said he spent time at the school as a child and bonded with an older student who “took him under his wing,” playing basketball and walking around campus.

"At the end of the summer, I was super upset I was never going to see him again," Melchor recalled, not realising at the time who the student was until later when his father took him to see one of Jordan’s early films, Hardball.

"The kid that I wound up hanging out with was Michael B. Jordan," he revealed.

While Melchor described the memory as meaningful, the internet poked fun at the storytelling.

“Thank god you told us bc i’ve been sitting here wondering what ur michael b jordan story was,” one user joked.

Another added, “this is so brave adam. continue sharing your truth!”

Others also leaned into the humour, with comments like “Adam lore goes so deep” and “Bro this is a great story. That’s dope.”

One response read, “After all these years, you’re telling me you know the guy that knows John Wick?!”

Melchor also used the video to reflect on Jordan’s early struggles, claiming his father had told him the future star faced jealousy from classmates.

The musician then referenced the viral moment in 2023 when Jordan spotted a former classmate who used to tease him while on the red carpet at a Creed III screening.

"Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" Jordan said as The Morning Hustle host Lore'l approached him for an interview, stating they go "all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark."

Jordan's comment referenced a 2021 episode of The Undressing Room podcast in which Lore'l and podcast hosts Eva Marcille and Dominique da Diva spoke about his then relationship with model Lori Harvey, calling him a "nice, corny guy."

Melchor ended his video by congratulating the actor and saying he’d be up for another game of basketball with Jordan.

"So A., congratulations to Michael B. Jordan, B., be careful who you make fun of in high school, and C. If you’re ever around Michael and you’re seeing this, I’m so down to play basketball again," Melchor concluded his video.