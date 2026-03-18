Sting opens up about ‘hellscape’ life amid his ‘STING 3.0’ tour
Sting got candid about his bumpy beginnings as he continues his ‘STINGS 3.0’ tour
Sting just discussed his "fairy-tale" life as well as his rough beginnings.
The Roxanne singer described his childhood horror of having to work in a "hellscape" as he promoted his new stage musical, The Last Ship.
"I was born next to a shipyard," Sting told Extra in his latest interview with them.
"It's a noisy hellscape, infernal row, very dangerous work. I wanted to escape that. I watched thousands of men every morning walk to work past my house and I'd think, 'Is this my destiny? Is this what I have to do?'" he added.
Fortunately, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, was able to “escape” and go to school, eventually establishing his music career.
"I did everything in my power to escape it," he shared, adding, "So, I got a scholarship to a school and I became a musician, a successful one."
"Until the age of 25, I was a schoolteacher," he recalled. "I had a mortgage. I paid tax. I voted. I was a citizen. I didn't just go from school to being a celebrity, which I think is very difficult, so I'm grateful for my normal life because it makes the one I have now... it balances it out."
Currently, Sting extended the dates of his STING 3.0 world tour, which spans over 90 shows across four continents, featuring a trio format with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.
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