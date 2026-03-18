Zendaya reveals inside details of filming 'Euphoria 3'

Zendaya is returning as Rue Bennett in the upcoming third season of the hit HBO drama, Euphoria.

The 28-year-old has had a big year as she also has movies The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three hitting cinemas this year.

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When asked by Variety what fans could expect from the upcoming season of Euphoria, she answered, "I've seen a little bit, but gosh, it was a whirlwind.”

The Spider-Man actress continued, "I did what I do in eight months in like four months, so I was just like - it was like trying to get eight episodes in at once.”

"It just flew by for me! But I'm excited, I hope it turns out beautifully,” Zendaya added.

Additionally, Sydney Sweeney would also be reprising her role as Cassie, a character that fans have previously described as “unhinged.”

Zendaya told Empire magazine: “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear.”

“She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is,” she further expressed.

"Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged,” Zendaya opened up.

Previously, Zendaya admitted that she finds filming Euphoria "emotionally and physically draining".

Speaking to Nicole Kidman for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: "You get so used to a character. It feels like a skin that you just slip on. Rue just falls into me.”

Meanwhile, this week Zendaya also opened up about rumours that she has secretly married Tom Holland, while admitting "many people" close to her believed that AI photos of their wedding were real.

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show she said: “Many people have been fooled by them.”

"While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real,’" she revealed.

These rumours were fueled by Zendaya’s long-time stylist Law Roach, who claimed that the engaged couple had already tied the knot, telling "The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

When asked if that is "true", Law, replied: "It's very true!"

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in late 2024.