'Nickelodeon' actor Chris O’Neal arrested in Malibu

Chris O'Neal has been arrested in connection with an alleged burglary in Malibu.

Reports that deputies responded to a burglary call at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday after a homeowner claimed to have seen three individuals inside the property via security footage, per TMZ.

Advertisement

The caller alleged the suspects entered through the rear of the home and interfered with surveillance cameras, which then prevented further footage of the incident.

Law enforcement sources say O’Neal, 31, was among those taken into custody at the scene. He was later booked into the Los Angeles County Jail in relation to the case.

The How to Rock actor was released on Tuesday afternoon. Further details regarding charges or court proceedings have not yet been confirmed.

O’Neal rose to fame playing Kevin Reed on Nickelodeon’s How to Rock and has since appeared in other television projects, including Greenhouse Academy and You Gotta See This.

Authorities have not released further information about the other individuals involved or the status of the investigation.