'Nickelodeon' actor Chris O’Neal arrested in Malibu
'Nickelodeon' star Chris O'Neal is most famously known for his role in 'How to Rock'
Chris O'Neal has been arrested in connection with an alleged burglary in Malibu.
Reports that deputies responded to a burglary call at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday after a homeowner claimed to have seen three individuals inside the property via security footage, per TMZ.
The caller alleged the suspects entered through the rear of the home and interfered with surveillance cameras, which then prevented further footage of the incident.
Law enforcement sources say O’Neal, 31, was among those taken into custody at the scene. He was later booked into the Los Angeles County Jail in relation to the case.
The How to Rock actor was released on Tuesday afternoon. Further details regarding charges or court proceedings have not yet been confirmed.
O’Neal rose to fame playing Kevin Reed on Nickelodeon’s How to Rock and has since appeared in other television projects, including Greenhouse Academy and You Gotta See This.
Authorities have not released further information about the other individuals involved or the status of the investigation.
-
One Direction member reveals he always hated singing 'What Makes You Beautiful'
-
Robert Pattinson surprising relationship hint about Suki Waterhouse grabs attention
-
Fernando Alonso: Formula 1 driver linked to Taylor Swift welcomes first child
-
Where Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban stand after divorce
-
Jennifer Aniston faces tough wedding call
-
Why Keith Urban's daughters are upset with their dad
-
Tia Mowry finds new boyfriend after parting ways with Cory Hardrict
-
Elon Musk amplifies Cillian Murphy meme using expressionless face emoji