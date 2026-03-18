How Keith Urban is holding up with Nicole Kidman's rumoured 'romance' with costar Simon Baker

Keith Urban is reportedly not comfortable with the possibility that his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, could be moving on with fellow Aussie actor Simon Baker.

Word recently got around that Baker and the Australian actress, who play a married couple in the new Amazon Prime series Scarpetta, were seen holding hands earlier this month at the show's New York premiere on March 3.

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At the event, Nicole, 58, admitted that their chemistry "just vibrates," while Simon, 56, cheekily added, "I don't kiss and tell."

Nicole's ex-husband, Keith, 58, is now said to be devastated by her rumoured romance, given how quickly she appears to be moving on from their separation last year.

"Seeing Nicole and Simon holding hands was the equivalent of seeing his best mate with his missus, and it did a number on him," an insider told this week's Woman's Day magazine.

"He knew it was natural for her to lean on Simon – he was also there for Naomi Watts after her split from Liev [Schreiber]."

Sources also claim Keith was hoping Nicole and Simon were only flirting for the cameras and that a genuine romance between them would be the "worst nightmare" for him.

"Keith is hoping they're just hamming it up for headlines. But even then it feels to him like it's a betrayal because both Nicole and Simon know how much even the hint of a romance between them will hurt him," they said.

"He already suspected they were getting close while filming. This has become his worst nightmare."

The Babygirl actress has been close to Simon for decades and is also good friends with Simon's ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg, from whom he separated in 2020.

However, the insider also notes that Nicole is "too scared" to do anything that might ruin her friendship with Baker as well as with his ex-wife, Rebecca.

Regardless, Urban "hates that they’re giving interviews about how close they are," the insider noted. "He's in total shock that she would flaunt a new relationship so soon after their divorce. It's not what they agreed on for the sake of the girls."

"Don't discount how much seeing her hold another guy’s hand on the red carpet will affect him. He knows better than anyone how much Nicole used to lean on him in those moments – now she's relying on Simon, and it’s hard for him to see."

In January, it was reported that Nicole's A-lister friends were encouraging her to enter the dating pool again to move on from her divorce and that it was her close buddy Naomi Watts who suggested that the mother-of-two date Baker.

Kidman filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences after their marriage began to fall apart at the beginning of the summer of 2025.