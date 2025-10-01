Taylor Swift fans speculate next 'TLOAS' single is linked to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift sparks rumours for new single with Easter Eggs revealed months ago

Taylor Swift has already announced one single from The Life of a Showgirl, The Fate of Ophelia, but fans believe there is another single lined up.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been seemingly dropping a very subtle Easter Egg in many of her public messages for months, and fans think it was a clue all along.

Swifties seem to think that following the first single will be, Track 11, Honey, as the Anti-Hero hitmaker has repeatedly hidden the song title in three announcements to date.

The first apparent Easter Egg came months ago when the 14-time-Grammy winner posted about her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce’s movie, Happy Gilmore 2.

Swift’s message for fans to go and watch the movie ended on a random honey pot emoji, which fans think was, after all, not so random, and referred to Kelce’s link to the next single.

Another clue was revealed in the teaser clip of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which announced the Eras Tour performer’s appearance on the show.

As a group of showgirls passes Fallon in a corridor, one of them is heard saying, “Excuse us, honey,” which Swifties think was not a coincidence at all.

The third and latest Easter Egg Swift dropped herself in the new teaser for her vinyl, in which the Director-Taylor roasts the Showgirl-Taylor.

While the Director-Taylor tells her counterpart to strike the pose, she says, "Come on, honey, this is show business," in the video.

Although Swift is known for hinting at announcements months in advance, the theory will be put to the test on October 3 after the release. However, Swifties think they have figured this one out.