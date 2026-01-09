Jennifer Aniston's workout secret disclosed by longtime personal trainer

Jennifer Aniston's personal trainer has shared some insights into her fitness regimen and how the Friends alum has maintained her fit physique at the age of 56.

Dani Coleman, a fitness guru, revealed to Daily Mail that the Golden Globe Award-winning actress shows great attitude towards body movement.

"No matter how much time or where Jen’s schedule takes her, she always values moving her body," Coleman shared who has been training Aniston since 2020.

Despite having a hectic life as an actress, she never misses her workout "even if it’s small."

"She understands that doing something each day... is better than nothing," her trainer said.

Coleman gushingly called Aniston a "super woman" who "loves a challenging workout."

The fitness trainer also praised Aniston's sense of humor, who tends to throw jokes here and there while blasting workout sessions.

"The only things that outshine her work ethic in our workouts are her humor and humility," the trainer noted.

Recalling her first meeting with The Morning Show star, Coleman recalled, "We have been working together weekly for almost five years, and we continue to have fun and unlock new levels of strength together. I first met Jen through a mutual connection... She started streaming the workouts and wanted to try a personal training session at home."

"She's magic! Hard-working, gracious, and obviously hilarious," she said of Aniston's first impression.

She further shared details of the workouts the duo do together and that Aniston loves to do, Coleman dished, "Jen and I train utilizing our Signature formats: Strength & Sculpt, Sculpt & Burn, and Progressive Weight Training.

"We do full-body workouts and love to frequent our p.band, p.3 trainer, p.ball, and gliders, and we mix in heavy dumbbells with a focus on building lean muscle mass. Our sessions are filled with hard work, a good playlist, and a few intermissions to play with the pups!"