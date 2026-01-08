Amanda Seyfried reflects on husband Thomas Sadoski's 'sacrifice'

Amanda Seyfried reveals husband Thomas Sadoski's 'sacrifice' for her

Amanda Seyfried is giving rare insight into her dynamic with husband Thomas Sadoski.

"[He] sacrifices a lot for me," Seyfried, 40, revealed in her Vogue digital cover story, published Thursday, January 8. "He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I’m being afforded are insane."

The couple have been married since 2017 and share a daughter and a son.

The Letters to Juliet star talked about her experience being a working mom in the industry and shared her boundaries, as well as why she rejects some projects.

On how she explains her work to her kids, she said, "My world’s moving so fast, and there’s so many things I have to do each day. And there’s no way I can express what I’m doing. I just make very clear every day: 'I really would rather be home with you.'"

The Mamma Mia! star has been booked and busy with two films in the theaters, The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee. Regardless of work, she makes it a priority to spend time with her kids.

"The privilege I have at this point in my career," she told Vogue. "I can say, ‘Listen I’ll make this work, but … I have to sleep with my kids Friday night, Saturday, Sunday — I have to go to bed with them.’ That’s my only rule. And it does fuel me. I mean, it probably helps them, but it definitely helps me."



