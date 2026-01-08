Jennifer Garner claps back at 'tabloid coverage'

Jennifer Garner on 'tabloid coverage': 'It doesn't serve me take gossip'

Jennifer Garner is co-parenting her three kids with Ben Affleck. But the duo has frequently been the topic of tabloid coverage.

These reports often contain gossip, but the Elektra star avoids them. "She protects her peace by refusing to engage with tabloid coverage."

“It doesn’t serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don’t do it,” the actress tells Marie Claire UK, adding, “You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there."

Jennifer recalls, reports about her divorce in tabloids were not the difficult part. It is the breaking up of a family.

“The fact of it is what was hard,” she notes. “The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.”

Her ex-husband, Ben, has a similar take on tabloids. “We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand,” the actor previously said in an interview with GQ.

“We would say, ‘Well, you know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,’” the actor added.

Ben and Jennifer married in 2005 and separated in 2015.