Dylan Efron shares rare insights into friendship with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s pal Dylan Efron reveals the biggest lesson he learnt from singer

Justin Bieber is not just a friend to Dylan Efron, but also an inspiration, as he has embraced one of the mottos the singer has.

The 33-year-old social media star reflected on his friendship with the popstar, 31, during the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The Traitors star, who is participating on the show as a celebrity contestant, shares his admiration for the Baby hitmaker on September 30, saying, “I love Justin” while he was learning the dance to his new song, Yukon.

Speaking about the Grammy winner, Efron said, “What makes me respect Justin so much is he makes people feel comfortable being vulnerable. And my experience on this show is like a vulnerable moment for me.”

The TV personality continued, “He's not perfect, but he's trying to be better every day,” referring to Bieber’s candid social media posts about the lessons he learns and unlearns every day.

As Efron learned the choreography, his dance partner Daniella Karagach remarked, “This is the perfect dance for Dylan to turn into the leading man that [judge] Derek [Hough] wants him to be.”

The dance routine earned several compliments from the judges for the pair.