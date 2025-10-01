Lauren Jauregui admits she 'cried a little' over 'DWTS' elimination

Jauregui's bandmates, sans Camilla Cabello, cheered her on from the 'DWTS' audience

Lauren Jauregui isn’t hiding her true feelings about being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars.

The Fifth Harmony singer, 29, was eliminated on the September 30th episode, whose theme was “Tik Tok Night.” Still processing the news on stage, she only had a blunt, one-word answer to being asked how she felt: “Pissed.” Her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, was also visibly disappointed.

Jauregui’s time on the dance competition was short-lived; the 38th season premiered only two weeks ago on September 16.

After having a little more time to cool off, the pair spoke more lightheartedly to Entertainment Tonight backstage.

Doubling down on her “pissed” comment, Jauregui admitted that she even “cried a little bit” and blamed it on being a “cancer.”

She also jokingly blamed the viewers for not voting for them, despite asking them "directly."

For their final performance, the duo danced to Fifth Harmony’s 2017 hit Work from Home, even recreating moves from the original music video. Choreographer Sean Bankhead, who created the routine for the song years ago, cheered them on from the ballroom audience.

Jauregui’s former bandmates Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke — who were in the audience supporting her — also looked "pissed."

However, Camila Cabello, who left the girl group in 2016 for her solo career, was notably absent.