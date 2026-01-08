Joe Jonas 'getting serious' with Tatiana Gabriela: Source

Joe Jonas reportedly stepped into a new romance with Tatiana Gabriela.

As per a recent report by People, a source told the outlet that the singer and the Puerto Rican model are "clearly getting along."

The pair was first seen together a few months ago on a candid coffee date as the insider claimed they "first started to get to know each other late last summer."

"They were spotted at low-key coffee dates in Los Angeles," the tattler noted.

Things are apparently getting stable between the duo as the source revealed Joe and Tatiana have been together on several outings since their first meeting.

"They seem to have gotten more serious since then," the tipster said, adding, "And have been hanging out in several cities, including New York and Miami."

After his separation from ex wife Sophie Turner, Joe "dated a bit" but the source claimed that bond with Tatiana "seems different."

"They are clearly getting along, have fun and more importantly, he trusts her around his kids," the bird chirped.

A second tipster added, "He wanted to take it slow."

It is pertinent to mention that Joe finalized his divorce from Sophie back in September 2024. The former couple share two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.