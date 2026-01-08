Drew Barrymore shares why her 'sardines' tattoo is deeply personal

Drew Barrymore is sharing rare insight into the deep meaning behind her inks.

In a recent episode of her The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress opened up about what her tattoo of sardines inside her forearm symbolizes.

"They're for me and my daughters," revealed Drew, who is mom to 13-year-old Olives and 11-year-old Frankie.

The show host continued to explain that the group of three fish inked on her skin is surrounded by another big but lezz prominent fish tattoo that represents the current Drew.

"I was in my therapy session and I was like, I think one of the sardines is me as a young girl alongside my young daughters and I need to be...holding this and holding that space, if you will, for my younger self," she shared.

While reflecting on her parenting, Drew noted, "I never did anything but demand, demand, demand.

"I think a lot of people are pre-conditioned to raise themselves and to be a little bit, if not a very mega, punitive parent as if that's any way we're supposed to raise ourselves in this life and in this world."

Drew added that it was a tribute to her old self inside of her that "littler person" inside of her was "holding on" to past trauma.

She got the tattoo back in 2023 alongside Savannah Guthrie. They performed their ritual of getting inks once again when the Today host made an appearance on Drew's show.