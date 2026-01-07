Bradley Cooper sets the record straight on plastic surgery rumours

Bradley Cooper denies he had plastic surgery

Bradley Cooper has long been featured in a list of the ‘sexiest man alive,’ but the star became a target of rumours that claim he had undergone plastic surgery.



But he finally set the record straight. In his promotion for his new movie, Is This Thing On?, the actor appears on the SmartLess podcast.

At that, the host Will Arnett discusses the topic, stating, “I said, 'Well, there's a lot. And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley's had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I'm like, 'What people don't know is that he hasn't.' Right?"

Will's co-host Jason Bateman, similarly, adds, "That he hasn't." To this, Bradly also clarifies, saying, "No, I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks," said Cooper, explaining, "They're like, 'Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it's a crazy***.

This statement marks the first time the War Dogs star addressed the claims about his plastic surgery in public. Following this clarification, Will notes how people made up claims and spread them.

"But it did make me think... It made me mad because people say that all the time, and it's a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bullshit stuff."

In the meantime, Is This Thing On? logline read, "As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family — forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity and whether love can take a new form."