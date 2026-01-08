Nick Reiner’s former attorney still saving him from blame
Nick Reiner’s former attorney calls him 'not guilty of murder'
Nick Reiner’s former attorney Alan Jackson is still backing him after withdrawing from the case tied to the fatal stabbings of Reiner’s parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
Jackson was speaking at a press conference outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday when he called Nick "not guilty of murder.”
“Print that,” Jackson doubled down as he spoke with the reporters.
Jackson refused to explain why he was stepping away from the case, saying only that the decision stemmed from circumstances beyond both his and Reiner’s control.
Reiner was scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges during Wednesday’s hearing, but the proceeding was postponed following Jackson’s withdrawal.
He is now expected to be arraigned on February 23 and will be represented by a public defender. He has not yet entered a plea.
Reiner appeared in court with his head shaved and wearing a tan jail jumpsuit. Unlike his initial court appearance, he was not wearing a suicide-prevention smock.
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their family home on December 14. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined both died from multiple sharp-force injuries.
Reiner was arrested later that day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
