Helen Mirren shares shocking fact about herself
Helen Mirren did not shy away from acknowledging what she says often happened to her
Helen Mirren is a towering figure in the industry, with numerous awards and credits to her name. In the latest, she received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, a testament to her greatness. Given her stature in the acting world, she acknowledges that she still gets starstruck.
She names them on a red carpet of the event, saying, “It's very intimidating, for me anyway, because I'm very starstruck and I find myself acting opposite Bruce Willis or Will Smith or Harrison (Ford) or Al Pacino, and it's like, 'Oh my god, can I handle this?
"The generosity and the kindness are so massive and the feeling of being welcomed," she says, adding, the Red star also acknowledges her female co-stars, but she says she is “particularly grateful to the male ones.”
Moreover, Sarah Jessica Parker was also honoured with the Carol Burnett Award. Despite such an honour, the actress in her acceptance speech stayed true to her roots.
"I’m feeling good fortune that I was able to sort it all out and carve out a career for myself. It's what I most wanted from the time I was very little," she adds.
"And I don't pretend I didn't work hard and was dedicated to the point of distraction perhaps, but I think that I'm always aware that other people work just as hard and didn't have that same good fortune," the actress notes.
"On a night like tonight, when I'm forced to reflect, I feel incredibly lucky that I got to work on the projects that I did and learn from legends and emerging actors and have extraordinary stories to tell and great directors. So I feel like I really got far more than I had ever hoped for," Sarah concludes.
