Miley Cyrus reveals if she's open to acting again after years away from screen

Miley Cyrus says she is ready to return to acting, more than six years after stepping back from major on-screen roles.

The 33-year-old musician, who rose to fame as the lead of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, spoke about her interest in acting while attending the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, Cyrus said she would “love to” act again if the right opportunity came along.

Cyrus was also honoured at the festival with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song Dream as One, which appears in Avatar: Fire and Ash. During the celebration, she expressed interest in collaborating with filmmakers and creatives in attendance.

“I hope some brilliant mind in here has the right thing for me,” she told the outlet, adding that she would welcome being considered for future projects. “If someone genius comes by, be like, ‘Hey, Miley is here.’”

She further elaborated that she would prefer working within someone else’s vision rather than leading her own. “Just tell them, ‘What do they want me to do?’” Cyrus said. “I would love to go into someone else’s world. I’m the boss in my own world.”

Cyrus’s last major acting role came in 2019, when she starred as pop star Ashley O in season five of Black Mirror. Since then, she has mostly focused on music with occasional appearances, including a brief role in 2024’s Drive-Away Dolls. Her earlier film credits include The Last Song (2010), LOL (2012), and the animated feature Bolt (2008).