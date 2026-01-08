Jennifer Garner gets honest about Ben Affleck split: 'True partnership' lost

Jennifer Garner is opening up about how 'hard' it was to lose a 'true partnership.'

The 53-year-old actress made a recent appearance on Marie Claire UK to promote her upcoming Apple TV+ drama The Last Thing He Told Me's second season.

During the conversation, Garner took a moment to reflect on her separation from ex-husband Ben Affleck more than 10 years ago.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there," she recalled.

"But," Garner continued, "what was out there was not what was hard."

The 13 Going in 30 star went on to share, "The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard."

"Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," she admitted.

“I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters,” the Alias alum told the publication. “That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

It is pertinent to mention that Garner and Affleck parted ways in 2015 and officially finalized their divorce three years later.

The former couple are parents to three kids, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.