Harassment of Keilani Asmus sparks Matt Kalil lawsuit against ex-wife Haley Kalil

Matt Kalil has sued his former wife, Haley Kalil, over controversial remarks she made about him in November 2025.

The former NFL offensive said in his lawsuit that the comments exposed him and his current wife to harassment and public scrutiny.

He accused Haley of making “degrading and deeply personal” statements during a November 2025 livestream on streamer Marlon Garcia’s “Mar-Athon” show.

In her remarks, Haley shared some deeply personal and private details about Matthew Kalil, which quickly went viral online.

According to the filing, Kalil's current wife, Keilani Asmus received “disturbing” and “alarming” social media messages, including mocking comments and images referencing Haley’s remarks, after trolls targeted her online.

Haley, who divorced Kalil in 2022, criticized his decision to sue, calling litigation “harrowing and emotionally draining.”

She said she still cared deeply about her former husband and argued that her livestream comments had been taken out of context, adding that the conversation reflected far more than a single viral soundbite.

After her controversial remarks, many online users flocked to the comment section of Keilani Asmus Instagram posts, calling her Mrs Two Coke Cans.