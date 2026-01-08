Big update about 'The Lowdown' at FX

'The Lowdown' gets renewed for season two at FX and Hulu

The Lowdown, a gritty crime comedy, is getting a second season at FX, with Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon.



Sterlin Harjo, best known for Reservation Dogs, created the western dramedy and serves as executive producer along with Garrett Basch, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and the star of The Black Phone.

In addition to Ethan, the series stars Keith David, Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage, and Graham Greene.

"A Tulsa bookstore owner moonlighting as a muckraking reporter, calling himself a 'Truthstorian,' finds his nose for trouble leading him into a conspiracy involving powerful local figures, neo-Nazis, and a mysterious death, forcing him to balance uncovering the truth with protecting his family in a gritty, neo-noir world," the series logline read.

It's unclear when the filming on season two will begin; meanwhile, all episodes of The Lowdown are streaming on Hulu.

In other news, Ethan shares a hilarious incident from his family, recalling how his younger daughters believe their eldest sister, Maya Hawke, best known for starring in Stranger Things, is more famous than their father.

He says they came to this conclusion after watching a shooting of his comedy drama, The Lowdown. "We shot it down in Tulsa, my wife [Ryan Shawhughes] was a producer on the show, we brought the whole family down," he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"The kids went to public school there in Tulsa. The kids came to visit me on set, and the director says, 'Is it hard having a famous dad when you’re at a new school?'"

"They were like, 'It’s hard having a famous sister. Nobody cares about my dad. … My sister’s picture is in the lockers everywhere," the 55-year-old recalls.

It is worth noting that Ethan has four kids.