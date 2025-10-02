Freshly single Cat Deeley reveals unexpected crush on 'This Morning'

Cat recently confirmed her separation from fellow TV star Patrick Kielty,

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley surprised fans on Wednesday by revealing her celebrity crush, live on air-just months after confirming her separation from Patrick Kielty.

The TV presenter, 48, was joined by his co-host Ben Shephard on the sofa for the latest episode of the ITV show.

The pair kicked off the broadcast by teasing what was coming up, including a sneak peak at Sian Welby's interview with Hollywood stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt about their new movie.

For context, Dwayne, 53, stars as MMA legend Mark Kerr in the upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine-which tells a true story of Kerr's rise to fame and his storied career.

Over the years, Kerr became a tow-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion and also competed in PRIDE FC.

Emily Blunt, 42, plays Kerr's partner, role-former Playboy model Dawn Staples, whom he married in 2000 during the peak of his career.

Back in the studio, after watching a clip from the studio, Cat made a candid confession naming Emily, as her celebrity crush.

'I have got a girl crush on Emily, ' she told Ben, 50. 'She's just so cool, too cool.'

For those unversed, Cat recently confirmed her separation from fellow TV star Patrick Kielty, 54, after 12 years of marriage.