Buckingham Palace issues message just hours after Prince Harry’s statement

King Charles’s office on Monday issued a sombre message just hours after Prince Harry released an emotional tribute to veterans and service members for Armistice Day.

Buckingham Palace released a video, sharing the highlights from the Festival of Remembrance Sunday and the Parade at Cenotaph, accompanied by a powerful statement.

“When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today,” the Palace wrote in the caption.

Prince Harry was notably missing as the royal family stood in unity to honour the fallen soldiers of World War II on the significant event on the royal calendar.

King Charles had led the tributes alongside his sister Princess Anne, Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and Sir Timothy Laurence.



Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie watched over from the balcony.

To be a part of the sombre occasion, the Duke of Sussex released a heartfelt message marking both, Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, as he “reaffirm[ed] [his] lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice” the soldiers had made in times of “conflict and peace.”

While Harry was not present during the event, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duke would have had “mixed feelings” and “regret” over missing out on the key occasion.

“For Harry, there will undoubtedly be mixed feelings. He is still part of the British military family and its major act of homage to the fallen in Whitehall, where his father, the King, leads the nation's homage to the fallen,” he told The Mirror. “He will be absent in person but undoubtedly present in spirit.”

