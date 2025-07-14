Anne-Marie gets candid about struggles after embracing motherhood

Anne-Marie reflects on post-natal journey after second baby

Anne Marie opened up about her life after giving birth to her second baby, with rapper Slowthai.

The 2002 hitmaker, who welcomed her son in May, took to Instagram and shared how it is like being a mother of two while trying to manage your music career.

She began the caption by shedding light on the physical and emotional journey of her pregnancy.

"This is the most 'me' I've felt in a long time. My head has been all over the place. I’ve been pregnant and breastfeeding for over 2 years," she wrote.

The Our Song singer added, "My hormones are mental and I’ve only just started feeling okay. I’ve been through a lot. My body has been through a lot. It's so hard but I guess cliché to say IT IS worth it."

Revealing how motherhood brought drastic change in her free spirit self, she penned, "For someone who doesn't like routines I've had to become the person who lives in one. With naps and feeding and meal times. But I’m through it, still going through it but I feel I’ve come out of the hole."

The 34-year-old artist then expressed her gratitude to "people around me" who pulled her through the battle of postnatal depression and postnatal anxiety.

Anne-Marie further shared a sense of renewed sense of strength and excitement by embracing her signature "blonde hair" look, feeling more like herself again.

The musician also teased her return to the music, as she continued, "I have 2 beautiful babies. Now it’s time to tour again hahaha. Okay maybe not yet but soon."

Anne-Marie's most recent musical work featured her on Atich's single Luv?, which was released on April 24.