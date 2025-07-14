Britney Spears shares big news on social media

Britney Spears has recently shared exciting news with her fans on social media.

The Toxic hit-maker took to Instagram over the weekend and revealed that she's officially adopted a baby girl.

In a clip, Britney could be seen dancing in the hallway of her home.

Captioning the post, the pop icon wrote, “I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl! Her name is Lennon London Spears.”

Britney added that her adopted daughter donned an adorable dress that read, “I'm NEW HERE!”

However, the songstress did not share any footage of the little girl.

Earlier in the week, some fans noted that Britney had a baby carrier in the background of another one of her dancing videos.

This is not the first time the singer shared her intention to adopt. Back in January, Britney posted a since-deleted Instagram video where she wrote in the caption, “I've decided I'm going to adopt a baby girl!!! I'm actually serious!!!”

Meanwhile, some fans had written that they believe the infant is a “reborn doll”, which means a hyper realistic doll that can often help people who are dealing with trauma related to fertility issues.

A few fans speculated that Britney adopted a new pet like a dog or cat but the singer had not confirmed the details about her new addition.