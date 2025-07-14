Travis Scott fuels Pusha T beef with subtle lyric on 'Jackboys 2'

Travis Scott seemingly fired back at Pusha T with his new Jackboys 2 album, after subliminal disses from Clipse, a hip hop duo.

On the track Champain & Vacay, released July 13 as part of the Jackboys 2 compilation, Scott, real name Jacques Webster, belted out lyrics that appear to address recent shots from Pusha, real name Terrence Thornton.

"Yeah, man, I swear these old n----- kill me / Know my YNs feel me," raps Kylie Jenner’s ex. "They just want the real me, yeah / Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s / Now my phone on DND, yeah."

The Houston-born rapper’s response came shortly after Pusha released new album Let God Sort Em Out, his first LP with his brother Malice since 2009, which includes the track So Be It.

Although Pusha didn’t name Scott directly on the song, he later confirmed in interviews that certain lines were aimed at the Utopia rapper, referencing personal drama and subtle jabs involving Scott’s ex and connections to Calabasas.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b---- and your pride in front of me," Pusha raps on the track, which was released alongside a music video in June. "Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat / The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it / They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

For the unversed, the tension stemmed partly from Scott’s 2023 album Utopia track Meltdown, which featured Drake, a longtime rival of Pusha.