'Euphoria' star Eric made deliberate decision to go public with his ALS diagnosis: 'Life isn't about me anymore'

'Euphoria' star Eric made made deliberate decision to go public with his ALS diagnosis: 'Life isn't about me anymore'

Eric made an intentional decision to publicly disclose his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The renowned American actor passed away at the age of 53 due to complications caused by ALS, 10 months after he was diagnosed with the fatal disease.

Dane made his last public appearance in December 2025 when he attended a panel discussion with Synapticure and I AM ALS co-founders Sandra Abrevaya and Brian Wallach and admitted that his decision to open up about his experience with ALS was “imperative.”

He said, "It's imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore.”

"I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day, I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying. And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn't built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me."

"I make sure that people are aware of what ALS is and what it's about, and more importantly, what we can do to combat it and improve the landscape, because it's so rocky and littered with hurdles and bureaucracy and all this other nonsense that we're trying to sift through so we can get to a place where we go, start working on solution,” the Grey’s Anatomy star explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Eric Dane is survived by his family, including two daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart.