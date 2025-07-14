Rihanna celebrates 'Smurfs' premiere with kids by her side

Rihanna was joined by her little ones as she marked major milestone

Rihanna made her special day even more special by bringing out her chief guests, her sons, RZA and Riot.

The 37-year-old songstress, who is currently expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, celebrated Smurfs premiere at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 13.

The Diamonds hitmaker appeared delighted at the event as she held her boys’ hands and posed for pictures.

Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the movie, donned a chocolate brown elegant ensemble for the evening – based on a lace- detailed top and ball-gown style skirt with a matching leather jacket to elevate her look.

The toddlers dressed up for the occasion as well, where they got to meet Papa Smurf, about which they seemed extremely excited.

Previously, the makeup mogul celebrated the world premiere of her movie in Brussels, Belgium, with her beau, Rocky, on June 28.

The nine-time-Grammy winner sported a green attire for the event and showed off her baby bump at the red carpet.

Rocky too matched her style as he wore a striped buttoned-down shirt, trousers and a tie in contrast, accesorising his look with a pair of sunglasses.

The couple revealed their pregnancy news at the Met Gala this year where debuted her third baby bump.