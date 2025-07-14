Jennifer Aniston finds 'unique' love with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis

Inside Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is currently living her best life as she has officially started dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

The 56-year-old star has been seeing the life coach for a few months now after they were initially introduced through a mutual friend.

A source close to Aniston and Curtis opened up to People Magazine about their fairy-tale affair that began shortly after the Friends star appreciated his work on self-help and awareness.

The insider told the outlet, "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual.”

Regarding how the Emmy Award winner developed an interest in the hypnotherapist after meeting him in person, the source further added, "She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

For the unversed, Curtis specializes in hypnotherapy and is very different from all the men Jennifer has dated before.