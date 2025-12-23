Jennifer Garner’s kitchen passion gets a major upgrade

Jennifer Garner is navigating her love for cooking into a new venture.

The 53-year-old actress, who keeps her Instagram followers engaged with her #PretendCookingShow reels, announced on December 21 that she is taking her cooking videos to a brand new YouTube channel.

"We did a little something....." Garner penned on her Stories. "If you enjoy #PretendCookingShow, you can now subscribe to our brand new @youtube channel!"

The Yes Day star told her followers that they can enjoy her old and new cooking clips now in detailed and long-form videos.

"All episodes, old and new, will be in one place," Garner continued. "Come check us out - and thank you for watching along with our nonsense."

In the newly launched YouTube Channel, she uploaded detailed recipes of beef bourguignon and sweet potato and black bean chili. Garner also shared four YouTube shorts of other recipes.

"P.S. We are kicking it off with some extra fun Holiday episodes. We hope you bake up a beautiful Holiday Season!" she added.

In a previous chat with Elle, Garner opened up about her love for baking linked with her childhood memories.

“When I was little, there was always something baking,” Garner told the outlet in October. “On Sundays, the smell of bread baking in the kitchen and knowing we were going to get some bread is what I remember.”