BTS' V shocks Jungkook fans with new sizzling video: Watch

BTS' V goes viral for vibing to Justin Bieber’s new song from 'Swag'

BTS V, better known to fans as Taehyung, edged out fellow band member Jungkook when it came to showing support for one of their favourite artists.

On Saturday, July 12, V, 29, posted a black-and-white video, featuring himself lounging in a mini pool.

At one point, he is seen holding his breath and floating underwater but it wasn’t the visuals that caught fans’ attention, it was the music playing in the background.

The video is set to Butterflies, a track from Justin Bieber’s newly released album Swag. The song title even appears prominently in the middle of the frame.

Bieber, 31, recently surprised fans with Swag, his first full-length project since 2021 and seventh album, which includes 21 tracks with Butterflies emerging as a fan favourite.

V’s post quickly went viral, with fans swooning over his shirtless video and his subtle shoutout to the Grammy winner.

Notably, this makes V the first BTS member to publicly acknowledge Bieber’s latest release, a move that caught many fans off guard.

Given Jungkook’s well-known admiration for the Baby hitmaker, many expected him to be the first to react to the album.

However, the 27-year-old currently does not have a personal Instagram account, which may have limited his chance to do so.

However, Jungkook does maintain a playful Instagram account for his pet dog, Bam, where he occasionally shares glimpses of himself as well.