King Charles ‘adamant’ on reviving ‘tasteless’ royal tradition despite concerns

King Charles is set to revive a century-old tradition at Sandringham, with guests being weighed before and after Christmas dinner.

The monarch is said to be adamant about reviving the tradition despite criticism that the practice is outdated, reported Radar Online.

The ritual, started by King Edward VII, aims to ensure everyone has eaten well, however, the insider said that it sits with “uncomfortably with modern attitudes.”

"This tradition has always been framed as lighthearted, but there is growing recognition that it sits uncomfortably with modern attitudes,” said a palace source.

They added, “Even so, it is expected to continue this year because the King sees it as part of maintaining continuity."

"There is awareness inside the household that some family members find it awkward and even cruel,” the source continued.

“But it is treated as symbolic rather than judgmental, and staff have been instructed to keep it low-key."

The insider further added reasons why the tradition seems “tasteless,” revealing that Kate Middleton and Charles himself have lost weight due to their struggle with cancer.

Hence, it will not be in good taste if they carry out the tradition no matter what the intention is behind it.

Adding to it, the insider shared that the royal family will attend the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church before returning for lunch.

"Many of the late Queen's Christmas customs will be upheld again, including exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve, taking part in a family walk after the church service at Sandringham, and sitting down to an early lunch so they can watch the King's speech at 3pm,” they said.