Taylor Swift makes grand gesture

Taylor Swift just honoured her father, Scott Swift, by donating $1 million to charity.

Earlier this year, the music superstar's dad underwent quintuple bypass surgery after doctors discovered five blockages in his heart, however, the pop star later shared that her dad was doing "incredible" amid his recovery.

And on Tuesday, officials from the American Heart Association announced that the Blank Space hitmaker had made a massive personal contribution to the organisation.

"Taylor Swift's remarkable generosity will create lasting change far beyond its financial value," said chief executive officer Nancy Brown.

"Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors - ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives,” she added.

Nancy also went on to explain that the funds will support a number of initiatives, including research, public education, CPR training, and the development of medical guidelines.

"Taylor has long been associated with the symbol of heart hands. At the American Heart Association, we proudly use that same gesture to honour all who have been affected - our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses, and so many others. My hope is that together we can raise our collective heart hands and drive meaningful change against this disease, shaping a healthier future for generations to come," the executive further stated.

Nor Taylor Swift or her father, Scott have publicly commented on the donation.