Laura Dern describes grief of losing mom, Diane Ladd

Laura Dern just admitted that it has been very difficult for her to process the death of her mother, Diane Ladd.

The 58-year-old star was left heartbroken when her Oscar-nominated mom passed away aged 89 last month.

Laura told The Hollywood Reporter: "I just haven't gotten there yet - I haven't let myself be in it yet."

The Is This Thing On? actress explained that the emotions surrounding her mother's death feel "so compounded" after the passing of director David Lynch - whom she worked with on the films Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart - in January "and other losses that have happened this year."

Laura said: "But I will say, while I'm deep in the thick of it, looking at photos and watching things and trying to figure out how to honour her and honour him and all of that to come, I feel really blessed by their legacies - by holding onto the things they've given us in art and in friendship and in memories, in stories and in activism, in all of it."

Diane died just a few weeks before her 90th birthday and Laura paid tribute to her "hero" mom on what would've been the milestone day on November 29.