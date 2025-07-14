Rita Ora embraces bold new era with iconic music

Rita Ora says her new music is all about self acceptance and confidence

Rita Ora said her new music was all about confidence and owning who she is.

The 34-year-old pop star dropped Heat last month, giving fans a glimpse of what she had in store. She shared that this new chapter celebrated her body, identity, and the power of embracing her sexuality.

The chart-topping music icon shared with People Magazine, "The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise."

Heat was co-written by Troye Sivan, and Rita said they had a strong bond.

Rita, who’s married to director Taika Waititi, said she loved the way Troye owned his identity and wasn’t afraid to show it.

"I was really inspired for me and my womanhood to really kind of celebrate my sexuality, my sexiness and get back into my body, you know? And this really just embodied that."

However, Rita Ora hadn’t released an album since 2023, and she was ready to make a fresh comeback and show the world a new version of herself.